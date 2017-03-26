Fresno State among mock trial teams advancing to national championships

Fresno State, along with five other California colleges, advanced to compete in the national championships after winning the mock trial Sunday night.
Stanford; Cal Poly; University of California, Davis; University of California, Los Angeles; University of California Berkeley were also among the schools that advanced.
Congrats teams advancing to #AMTANCT33 from Fresno: @CalPoly, @Fresno_State, @Stanford, @UCBerkeley, @ucdavis, @UCLA #RoadtoLA— College Mock Trial (@AMTAMockTrial) March 27, 2017
Fresno State hosted 24 mock trial teams Saturday and Sunday during the west coast opening round of the national championship, announced Tom Uribes, a spokesman for the college.
Teams from 17 western state schools arrived at Fresno State to debate a case chosen by the American Mock Trial Association in a simulated jury trial, Uribes said.
Two of Fresno State’s own teams, consisting of 10 members each, competed to be one of the top six to advance to the national finals in April at UCLA.
Team Stark was led by captains Kellie Hustedde and Juan Guzman and members Sebastian Wenthe, Katie Bourdo, Tess Irving, Santhana Kongvilai, Cody Davis, Jacob Kelch, Sally Enoh and Nick Matoian.
Captains Jackson Hadden and Micaela Cisneros-Nunez led Team Lannister with Athena Niayesh, Jacob Benjamin, Nour Basharaheel, Mireya Gomez, Lauryn Flores, Tanner Morgan, Rawan Abuelreich and Colleen Busby.
At the ceremony, Basharaheel was awarded with the Witness Award.
Ashleigh Panoo, Andrea Figueroa Briseño
