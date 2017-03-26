Three-year-old hospitalized but OK after falling into Fresno pool

A 3-year-old boy was sent to the hospital Sunday afternoon after he fell in a pool at a residence in southeast Fresno.
The incident happened at a home near McKenzie and Sierra avenues around 5 p.m., Fresno police said.
The boy had just woken up from a nap when he went around a baby gate and fell into the pool, police said. His aunt pulled him out of the pool and performed life-saving measures before paramedics arrived to help.
He was transported to Community Regional Medical Center where he is now OK, police said.
Andrea Figueroa Briseño: 559-441-6074, @_AndreaBriseno
Comments