Families get food, care essentials for free at special Fresno event

About 400 Fresno-area families were helped Saturday with food donations as well as personal-care essentials in an event coordinated by two nonprofit agencies and a downtown church.
The event was held at the Save Mart Center on the Fresno State campus.
Families living below the poverty line were invited to take part. Each family received a 25-pound food box; a 15-pound box of care essentials, such as shampoo, conditioner and lotion; a box of assorted Avon products; and Disney books.
The Rider Relief Fund is associated with Professional Bull Riders. Feed the Children is a U.S. charity with the mission to eradicate hunger. One of its five distribution centers in the United States is in California.
Cornerstone Community Care is an outreach of Cornerstone Church, which is located in downtown Fresno.
