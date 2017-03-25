Rugby team honors two officers who survived shooting

Fresno County Sheriff’s Office staff and community members gathered Friday evening at San Joaquin Memorial High School to honor and raise funds for the two Fresno County correctional officers who survived a shooting in the County Jail lobby.
The Pegasus Rugby team dedicated their game to Toamalama Scanlan and Juanita Davila. They were shot in the lobby of the downtown Fresno main jail on Sept. 3 and were initially in critical condition.
“They’re basically showing support for them in their time of healing, to tell them they are not forgotten, that we still believe in them, we still want them to come back to their families,” said correctional officer Eulalio Gomez.
The Central Valley Rugby Foundation presented a plaque and signed balls to the two families, and the Fresno County Public Safety Association sold bracelets to raise funds for Scanlan and Davila.
Steve Gomez, with the Fresno Sheriff’s Office, created the idea of selling the bracelet. “We sold some in the past and we’re continuing to sell. Whatever proceeds that we sell, the money goes directly to both families – we split it.”
Eulalio said Scanlan continues in rehabilitation. Davila did not attend the event, but was at home with her family.
Chueyee Yang: 559-441-6447, @chueyee15
Comments