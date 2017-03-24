Valley leaders urge Sacramento to raise fuel taxes for road repairs

1:58 Fresno grandma wins electric-blue Mustang as grand prize in Sam’s Club national contest Pause

1:47 Dealing with water woes in Seville lasts for generations in Rebecca Quintana’s family

1:23 Human trafficking victim undergoes painful tattoo removal as part of Fresno program

1:06 Fresno hearing shows concerns over proposed health-care plan

0:56 Fear, anger over proposed changes to health-care law

3:21 Nunes gives update on House surveillance probe

1:26 Valley doctors explain how to improve U.S. health care

1:50 Kaweah Delta CEO Lindsay Mann readies to retire

1:00 Lemoore naval base's new fighter jet, the F-35C, in action