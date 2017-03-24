Voters pound Valley GOP congressmen’s phones as health care vote approaches

Every staff person at Rep. David Valadao’s office in Washington, D.C., had one job Friday – answering telephones that were ringing non-stop.
So many calls were coming into the Hanford Republican’s office that Valadao spokesman Anna Vetter wasn’t surprised if people were getting busy signals.
“Judging by the constant ringing, I’m just assuming we don’t have enough telephone lines,” Vetter said.
Valley residents bombarded their Republican congressmen to express their opinions about the bill pushed by President Trump and GOP lawmakers that would replace former President Obama’s Affordable Care Act.
At the Washington office of Rep. Jeff Denham, R-Turlock, the barrage of calls was described this way: “Hundreds. Phone lines are jammed.”
Jack Langer, director of communications for Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Tulare, said in an email: “Yes, we’ve been receiving many calls today and we’re keeping close records of constituents’ input.”
Vetter said staff also were responding to emails as they arrived as fast as they could click to open them.
Valadao is being advised on constituents’ positions, Vetter said. And she encouraged people to continue to call and send emails. “If they haven’t already, let us know where you stand on this issue.”
Barbara Anderson: 559-441-6310, @beehealthwriter
Staff writer Bob Rodriguez contributed to this story.
How to reach your Congressman
Devin Nunes, R-Tulare: http://nunes.house.gov/contact/
David Valadao, R-Hanford: http://valadao.house.gov/contact/
Jim Costa, D-Fresno: https://costa.house.gov/contact/offices
Kevin McCarthy, R-Bakersfield: http://kevinmccarthy.house.gov/contact
Jeff Denham, R-Turlock: https://denham.house.gov/contact/
