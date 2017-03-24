Remembering what was 'greatest place to grow up at'

Burglars used a white Honda Civic stolen from a nearby neighborhood to smash through the front doors of the “I SMOKE II” smoke shop at 4182 E. Ashlan Ave. near First Street, in central Fresno, police said. They fled without taking anything. Anyone with information about the suspects' identity is asked to contact Sgt. Michael Landon at 559-621-6405, or Crime Stoppers at 559-498-STOP.
A total of 699 immigrants from 51 nations, including some from three of the countries that President Donald Trump has included in his travel ban, were sworn in as new U.S. citizens on Tuesday, March 21, 2017 in Fresno, California. Syrian immigrant Manoushak Issa’s daughter, Ayda Hagopian, talks about her 78-year-old mother’s quest to become a citizen, even as her native country is on the travel ban list.
Watch as crews bring down most of Pfeiffer Canyon Bridge in Big Sur on Saturday, March 18, 2017. The bridge cracked and shifted during recent winter storms and could not be repaired. This video was taken by Stan Russell, executive director of Big Sur Chamber of Commerce.
Students join Every Monday Matters founder Matthew Emerzian to help veterans, the homeless, animals, families and children at You Matter Day on Saturday, March 18, 2017, at Chukchansi Park in downtown Fresno. Emerzian shares what inspired him to create the nonprofit that hopes to inspire people to know how much they matter and to get involved and make a difference.
More than 4,000 Fresno County third-grade students, teachers and chaperones from 38 different schools from 15 districts visited the Big Fresno Fair to learn about how their food is grown, the importance of eating healthy foods and the diverse career opportunities in agriculture.
Fresno police Lt. Joe Gomez gives details of a high-speed pursuit that ended on Saginaw Avenue, near Maroa Avenue, on Friday, March 17, 2017. Driver Alfredo Bueno, 34, was taken into custody. No one was injured.
Reza Nekumanesh, director of Islamic Cultural Center of Fresno, leads a prayer outside the federal courthouse in downtown Fresno during a news conference Thursday, March 16, 2017, about the revised travel ban affecting six Muslim-majority countries.