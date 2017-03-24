Remembering what was 'greatest place to grow up at'

Vance Alvin McKinney reminisces about growing up in Tulare County's Matheny Tract, located just south of Tulare, Calif.
Eric Paul Zamora The Fresno Bee

Crime

Burglars use stolen vehicle to smash Fresno tobacco storefront

Burglars used a white Honda Civic stolen from a nearby neighborhood to smash through the front doors of the “I SMOKE II” smoke shop at 4182 E. Ashlan Ave. near First Street, in central Fresno, police said. They fled without taking anything. Anyone with information about the suspects' identity is asked to contact Sgt. Michael Landon at 559-621-6405, or Crime Stoppers at 559-498-STOP.

Local

Immigrants from 51 countries sworn in as new citizens in naturalization ceremony

A total of 699 immigrants from 51 nations, including some from three of the countries that President Donald Trump has included in his travel ban, were sworn in as new U.S. citizens on Tuesday, March 21, 2017 in Fresno, California. Syrian immigrant Manoushak Issa’s daughter, Ayda Hagopian, talks about her 78-year-old mother’s quest to become a citizen, even as her native country is on the travel ban list.

Education

You Matter Day inspires students to make a difference

Students join Every Monday Matters founder Matthew Emerzian to help veterans, the homeless, animals, families and children at You Matter Day on Saturday, March 18, 2017, at Chukchansi Park in downtown Fresno. Emerzian shares what inspired him to create the nonprofit that hopes to inspire people to know how much they matter and to get involved and make a difference.

Local

Fresno Muslim leader prays for justice

Reza Nekumanesh, director of Islamic Cultural Center of Fresno, leads a prayer outside the federal courthouse in downtown Fresno during a news conference Thursday, March 16, 2017, about the revised travel ban affecting six Muslim-majority countries.​

