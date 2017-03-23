Local

March 23, 2017 4:28 PM

Fresno mom who beat cancer while pregnant dies a day after twins’ birth

By Aleksandra Konstantinovic

akonstantinovic@fresnobee.com

A Fresno mom who beat cancer during her pregnancy gave birth to twins on March 16 and died of heart failure just a day later.

Jamie Snider, 30, had been battling an aggressive form of cervical cancer during her pregnancy, even undergoing chemotherapy at Stanford University

Now fundraising pages have been set up to cover the costs of her memorial service and the care of her children — the newborn twins and two older daughters.

“Jamie was such a bright light on this planet,” one of the fundraising pages reads. “Everything about her was infectious from her beautiful bright green eyes, her big smile, her laugh and her hugs!”

The twins are healthy and will stay with Snider’s sister before relocating with their father to New Hampshire.

Snider’s memorial service will be held at NorthPointe Community Church on March 30 at 10 a.m.

Aleksandra Konstantinovic: 559-341-3747, @aleksandrasks

