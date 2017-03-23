Bernice Short wins Sam’s Club grand prize in national contest: a 2017 Ford Mustang

Bernice Short of Fresno was presented Thursday with a 2017 Ford Mustang, which she won as a grand prize at Sam’s Club, 7633 N. Blackstone Ave. She won the grand prize after entering a nationwide Sam’s Club sweepstakes intended to encourage shoppers to try out the company’s new mobile app. The contest was open to all Sam’s Club members in the U.S. with only one grand prize winner selected. Short, 72, said her 6-year-old granddaughter, Amelia Roberts-Short, can have it when she gets her license.
Burglars use stolen vehicle to smash Fresno tobacco storefront

Burglars used a white Honda Civic stolen from a nearby neighborhood to smash through the front doors of the “I SMOKE II” smoke shop at 4182 E. Ashlan Ave. near First Street, in central Fresno, police said. They fled without taking anything. Anyone with information about the suspects' identity is asked to contact Sgt. Michael Landon at 559-621-6405, or Crime Stoppers at 559-498-STOP.

Immigrants from 51 countries sworn in as new citizens in naturalization ceremony

A total of 699 immigrants from 51 nations, including some from three of the countries that President Donald Trump has included in his travel ban, were sworn in as new U.S. citizens on Tuesday, March 21, 2017 in Fresno, California. Syrian immigrant Manoushak Issa’s daughter, Ayda Hagopian, talks about her 78-year-old mother’s quest to become a citizen, even as her native country is on the travel ban list.

You Matter Day inspires students to make a difference

Students join Every Monday Matters founder Matthew Emerzian to help veterans, the homeless, animals, families and children at You Matter Day on Saturday, March 18, 2017, at Chukchansi Park in downtown Fresno. Emerzian shares what inspired him to create the nonprofit that hopes to inspire people to know how much they matter and to get involved and make a difference.

Fresno Muslim leader prays for justice

Reza Nekumanesh, director of Islamic Cultural Center of Fresno, leads a prayer outside the federal courthouse in downtown Fresno during a news conference Thursday, March 16, 2017, about the revised travel ban affecting six Muslim-majority countries.​

Mendota student volunteers give old jeans a new sole

Volunteers at Mendota High School gather at a cutting party to cut shoe piece shapes from donated denim for Sole Hope, a charity organization which makes shoes for needy children in Africa. Volunteers will be bringing their charity projects to display at You Matter Day at Chukchansi Park on Saturday.

