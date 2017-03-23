Bernice Short wins Sam’s Club grand prize in national contest: a 2017 Ford Mustang

Bernice Short of Fresno was presented Thursday with a 2017 Ford Mustang, which she won as a grand prize at Sam’s Club, 7633 N. Blackstone Ave. She won the grand prize after entering a nationwide Sam’s Club sweepstakes intended to encourage shoppers to try out the company’s new mobile app. The contest was open to all Sam’s Club members in the U.S. with only one grand prize winner selected. Short, 72, said her 6-year-old granddaughter, Amelia Roberts-Short, can have it when she gets her license.