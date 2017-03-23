She entered a Sam’s Club contest and won a new Ford Mustang as the grand prize

When Bernice Short stopped by the Sam’s Club on Blackstone Avenue in northwest Fresno Thursday, she was greeted with balloons, a cake – and a new car.
Short was the grand-prize winner of a 2017 Ford Mustang in a national sweepstakes sponsored by Sam’s Club. The contest required shoppers to use a new mobile-phone app called Scan and Go. By using the app, shoppers can scan items and pay through their smartphone and thus bypass the checkout line.
Short is a 72-year-old retired clinical scientist, said Dianna Gee, a Sam’s Club spokeswoman. She entered the contest over the holidays and was one of tens of thousands of people to compete for the grand prize, Gee said. Second prize was a $10,000 trip to Disney World.
Because Short won the car, she got to choose the color – and wanted blue, said Gee.
