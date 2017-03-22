Fresno Unified board approves firm to search for next superintendent

The Fresno Unified board of trustees on Wednesday night unanimously voted to hire Leadership Associates as the firm that will spearhead the national search for a new district superintendent.
The board publicly heard from four different hiring firms during the meeting: Hazard, Young, Attea and Associates; Leadership Associates; McPherson and Jacobson; and Ray and Associates. The doors to the meeting room were closed as each firm presented to the board for 30 minutes. Only one firm was allowed in the room at a time.
Members of the board mostly wanted to know from each firm what their timeline in hiring a new superintendent would be, and if they would commit to finding a superintendent in a process that included the community’s input and especially the input of different ethnic groups in Fresno. The board also wanted to hear from the firms on whether they would commit to focusing only on Fresno Unified during the search and avoid working on other searches.
Representatives who spoke on behalf of Leadership Associates told the board that the firm is currently wrapping up searches in San Francisco, Oakland and Sacramento, but will have completed them by the time they start looking for Fresno Unified’s superintendent. The firm representatives also said their search timeline is between three to four months but can go longer depending on what they hear from the board.
Board member Carol Mills was the first to motion that Leadership Associates be approved. The motion was seconded by board member Christopher De La Cerda. All board members expressed their satisfaction with the firm’s presentation, which included their local ties, experience with large districts and track record in hiring superintendents.
“I think that when you’re local and when you live local, like the people from Leadership Associates, I think you’re going to try a little harder,” said Brooke Ashjian, the board’s president.
The board began discussing the search process on Feb. 22. Now that the firm’s hiring has been approved, FUSD staff will meet with the firm to negotiate the contract of services. The firm would formally be approved at the April 19 board meeting.
Bob Nelson is the district’s interim superintendent. Nelson was voted on unanimously last month. Michael Hanson, the former superintendent, was terminated without cause in January after announcing in December that he planned to step down at the end of the school year.
Tish Rice, president of the Fresno Teachers Association, sat through the presentation of each firm. She said she appreciated that the board chose to publicly interview the search firms before final approval.
Cresencio Rodriguez-Delgado: 559-441-6304, @cres_guez
Comments