ID released of Hanford man who died in head-on collision

A man who died in a head-on crash in Kern County has been identified as Alexei Scissons, 20, of Hanford, the Kern County Coroner’s Office said Wednesday.
Scissons was at the wheel of a 2001 Chevrolet when it hit another vehicle Sunday in Lost Hills in Kern County, the California Highway Patrol said.
About 6 a.m. Sunday, Scissons was driving east at high speed on Highway 46 west of Warren Street, the CHP said. He was not wearing a seatbelt and passengers Andrew Timm, 19, and Adrian Timm, 16, both of Hanford, were also not wearing seatbelts.
For unknown reasons, Scissons turned and crossed into the westbound lane, hitting a 2014 Chevrolet pickup driven by Jose Vasquez, 62, of Holtville.
Scissons died at the scene and the passengers were taken to Kern Medical Center. Vasquez said he would seek his own aid.
