California State University board approves tuition hike

California State University's governing board has approved a tuition increase that will raise the cost of an education by $270 a year at its 23 campuses.
Wednesday's vote by the CSU Board of Trustees ushers in the first tuition increase in six years at the nation's largest public university system.
That means undergraduate tuition will increase for the 2017-18 school year from the current fees of $5,472.
The chancellor's office says it needs the extra funding to hire more faculty and add more classes to accommodate growing enrollment and insufficient state funding.
A release from Fresno State shortly after the vote said the school remains the most affordable campus in the CSU system.
“The funds will be used to improve student achievement, which cannot be accomplished without hiring more faculty and reducing class sizes,” the statement read.
