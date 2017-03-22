Valley doctors explain how to improve U.S. health care

A total of 699 immigrants from 51 nations, including some from three of the countries that President Donald Trump has included in his travel ban, were sworn in as new U.S. citizens on Tuesday, March 21, 2017 in Fresno, California. Syrian immigrant Manoushak Issa’s daughter, Ayda Hagopian, talks about her 78-year-old mother’s quest to become a citizen, even as her native country is on the travel ban list.
Watch as crews bring down most of Pfeiffer Canyon Bridge in Big Sur on Saturday, March 18, 2017. The bridge cracked and shifted during recent winter storms and could not be repaired. This video was taken by Stan Russell, executive director of Big Sur Chamber of Commerce.
More than 4,000 Fresno County third-grade students, teachers and chaperones from 38 different schools from 15 districts visited the Big Fresno Fair to learn about how their food is grown, the importance of eating healthy foods and the diverse career opportunities in agriculture.
Fresno police Lt. Joe Gomez gives details of a high-speed pursuit that ended on Saginaw Avenue, near Maroa Avenue, on Friday, March 17, 2017. Driver Alfredo Bueno, 34, was taken into custody. No one was injured.
Reza Nekumanesh, director of Islamic Cultural Center of Fresno, leads a prayer outside the federal courthouse in downtown Fresno during a news conference Thursday, March 16, 2017, about the revised travel ban affecting six Muslim-majority countries.
Volunteers at Mendota High School gather at a cutting party to cut shoe piece shapes from donated denim for Sole Hope, a charity organization which makes shoes for needy children in Africa. Volunteers will be bringing their charity projects to display at You Matter Day at Chukchansi Park on Saturday.
Twelve-year-old Ananya Vinay, a 6th grader at Clovis Unified’s Fugman Elementary, won the Fresno County Spell-Off for the third year in a row on Wednesday, beating out nearly 90 elementary and middle school students at the 23rd annual event, held at Fresno State’s Satellite Student Union.