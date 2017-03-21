Local

March 21, 2017 10:35 PM

American Avenue in Fresno County to close off traffic for 1 year

By Andrea Figueroa Briseño

Parts of American Avenue in Fresno County will be closed off to traffic for 12 months starting April 10 as part of the construction of an over-crossing.

American Avenue will be closed between Cedar and Maple avenues. Westbound traffic will be directed south of Maple Avenue, west on Lincoln Avenue, north on Cedar Avenue and back onto American Avenue. Eastbound traffic will be detoured south on Cedar Avenue, east on Lincoln Avenue, north on Cedar Avenue and back onto American Avenue.

The construction will eliminate the current railroad crossing and permit vehicles to travel over the BNSF railroad and high-speed rail alignment. This project is part of high-speed rail’s first 32-mile stretch between Avenue 19 in Madera to East American Avenue in Fresno.

