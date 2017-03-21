Tornado warning issued for part of Merced County

2:03 You Matter Day inspires students to make a difference Pause

0:50 January storm adds to Kings River's high water levels

1:29 Police say suspect in high-speed pursuit may have stolen the car from a dealership

1:30 Fresno Mayor Brand announces city's upgraded S&P and Moody financial ratings

0:54 Free tacos handed out to Fresno homeless

0:42 Big Sur's Pfeiffer Canyon Bridge plummets into ravine during demolition

1:09 Why didn't Fresno leaders see a red flag about tainted water?

2:26 Fresno Muslim leader prays for justice

1:38 Her post on NextDoor shed light on northeast Fresno's water problems