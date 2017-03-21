Tornado warning issued for part of Merced County

A tornado warning has been issued for a part of Merced County because of a large thunderstorm now over that region.
The National Weather Service issued the warning at 1:39 p.m. Tuesday, and it remains active until 2:15.
The area affected is north-central Merced County, southwestern Tuolumne County and western Mariposa County.
Dopler radar showed a “severe” thunderstorm having formed 10 miles north of Winton at 1:39, the NWS said. The storm can create a tornado.
Anyone living in the area is advised to seek shelter immediately.
