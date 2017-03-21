Local

March 21, 2017 1:59 PM

Tornado warning issued for part of Merced County

Fresno Bee staff

A tornado warning has been issued for a part of Merced County because of a large thunderstorm now over that region.

The National Weather Service issued the warning at 1:39 p.m. Tuesday, and it remains active until 2:15.

The area affected is north-central Merced County, southwestern Tuolumne County and western Mariposa County.

Dopler radar showed a “severe” thunderstorm having formed 10 miles north of Winton at 1:39, the NWS said. The storm can create a tornado.

Anyone living in the area is advised to seek shelter immediately.

