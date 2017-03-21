Abandoned house burns west of Highway 99

More than 4,000 Fresno County third-grade students, teachers and chaperones from 38 different schools from 15 districts visited the Big Fresno Fair to learn about how their food is grown, the importance of eating healthy foods and the diverse career opportunities in agriculture.
Fresno police Lt. Joe Gomez gives details of a high-speed pursuit that ended on Saginaw Avenue, near Maroa Avenue, on Friday, March 17, 2017. Driver Alfredo Bueno, 34, was taken into custody. No one was injured.
Reza Nekumanesh, director of Islamic Cultural Center of Fresno, leads a prayer outside the federal courthouse in downtown Fresno during a news conference Thursday, March 16, 2017, about the revised travel ban affecting six Muslim-majority countries.
Twelve-year-old Ananya Vinay, a 6th grader at Clovis Unified’s Fugman Elementary, won the Fresno County Spell-Off for the third year in a row on Wednesday, beating out nearly 90 elementary and middle school students at the 23rd annual event, held at Fresno State’s Satellite Student Union.
Protesters were at Fresno State Wednesday to protest against the U.S. Border Patrol's presence at the campus career fair. School president Joseph I. Castro said the organization was only their for recruitment purposes.
In video provided by the Fresno County Sheriff's Office, deputies are seen arresting Chanly Un, 37, after a SWAT standoff on South Rolinda Avenue. A Fresno County family has filed a lawsuit claiming the team destroyed their home while trying to flush out Un, who had holed up in the house.