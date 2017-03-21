Abandoned house burns west of Highway 99

Firefighters battled a blaze at an abandoned house at Dennett and Pleasant avenues, west of Highway 99, on Tuesday, March 21, 2017.
Jim Guy The Fresno Bee

Fresno Muslim leader prays for justice

Reza Nekumanesh, director of Islamic Cultural Center of Fresno, leads a prayer outside the federal courthouse in downtown Fresno during a news conference Thursday, March 16, 2017, about the revised travel ban affecting six Muslim-majority countries.​

Suspect arrested after SWAT standoff at home west of Fresno

In video provided by the Fresno County Sheriff's Office, deputies are seen arresting Chanly Un, 37, after a SWAT standoff on South Rolinda Avenue. A Fresno County family has filed a lawsuit claiming the team destroyed their home while trying to flush out Un, who had holed up in the house.

