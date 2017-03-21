Free smog testing offered Saturday in Fresno

Free emissions testing for vehicles will be offered Saturday at the Fresno Fairgrounds, with $500 repair vouchers for cars that don’t pass the smog test.
The “Tune In and Tune Up” event is from 8 a.m. to noon in the infield parking lot inside the horse racing track at the fairgrounds, off the Kings Canyon Road entrance to the fairground between Chance and Maple avenues in southeast Fresno. The San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District and Valley Clean Air Now, or Valley CAN, are sponsoring the testing.
To qualify for the free diagnostic test, drivers need to have owned their vehicle for at least six months. If the vehicle doesn’t pass but can be repaired, the driver will receive a voucher for up to $500 in emissions-related repairs at a participating STAR-certified smog-check station.
The tests are offered on a first-come, first-served basis and the event could close early because of a limit on the number of vehicles that can be served. Free food and drinks will be available starting at 8 a.m. while supplies last. Details: http://valleycan.org/ or 800-806-2004.
Since 2003, more than 15,000 cars have been repaired to state smog standards through Valley CAN’s program.
