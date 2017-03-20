Valley residents invited to Assembly hearing in Fresno on Republican health care plan

The public is invited to a joint informational hearing Wednesday of the Assembly Health and Budget Subcommittee No. 1 on the potential effects to Californians from the American Health Care Act, the Republican proposed replacement for the Affordable Care Act.
The hearing will be from 1-4 p.m. in Fresno City Hall Chambers at 2600 Fresno St.
The public will be given time for comment at the end of the meeting, which is being chaired by Assemblyman Joaquin Arambula, D-Fresno, who is chairman of the health committee; and by Assemblyman Jim Wood, D-Healdsburg, who is chairman of the budget subcommittee.
Speakers at the hearing will include Brian Metzker, fiscal and policy analyst for the state’s Legislative Analyst’s Office; Laurel Lucia, manager of the Health Care Program at the University of California, Berkeley, Center for Labor Research and Education; Ruben Chavez, chief administrative officer for Clinica Sierra Vista; and Kendra Rodgers, managing director of Early Childhood Policy at Children Now and former Fresno First 5 executive director.
Several health care consumers also are scheduled to speak, including Natasha Moiseyev and Jesse Marquez of Fresno, and Florence Crowsen of Merced.
