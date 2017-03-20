Head-on crash kills Hanford man in rural Kern County

A 20-year-old Hanford man died when the vehicle he was driving hit another in a head-on collision Sunday in Lost Hills in Kern County, the California Highway Patrol said.
His name has not been released by the Kern County Coroner, spokesman Ray Pruitt said.
About 6 a.m. Sunday, the man was driving east at high speed in a 2001 Chevrolet on Highway 46 west of Warren Street, the CHP said. He was not wearing a seatbelt.
Passengers Andrew Timm, 19, and Adrian Timm, 16, both of Hanford, were also not wearing seatbelts.
For unknown reasons, the driver made an unsafe turn and crossed into the westbound lane, hitting a 2014 Chevrolet driven by Jose Vasquez, 62, of Holtville.
The driver died at the scene and the passengers were taken to Kern Medical Center. Vasquez said he would seek his own aid.
The highway was closed for three hours and the collision remains under investigation.
Lewis Griswold: 559-441-6104, @fb_LewGriswold
