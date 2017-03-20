Coroner releases names of three killed in Fresno County collisions

The Fresno County Coroner Monday released the identities of three people killed in recent traffic collisions.
Reina Fabiola Mateo Lopez, 19 months, died Thursday after she was accidentally run over by her grandfather at a home just east of Caruthers near Walnut and Nebraska avenues.
Henry Smith, 58, of Fresno died Friday afternoon after a three-car collision at Chestnut and Nevada avenues.
Toby Soelter, 47, of Fresno died Saturday morning after he was struck by a car while walking near Ventura and C streets.
