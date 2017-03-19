Local

March 19, 2017 8:06 PM

Early-morning fire in Fresno sends one to burn unit

By Ashleigh Panoo

apanoo@fresnobee.com

One person was sent to the hospital early Sunday morning after a fire began in an apartment in east-central Fresno, said Capt. John Creasy with the Fresno Fire Department.

Just before 4 a.m. firefighters responded to an apartment complex at Chestnut and Gettysburg avenues. Both people who were inside made it out, but one was sent to the burn unit at Community Regional Medical Center.

The fire was contained to one unit in the complex, said Creasy. The apartment was severely damaged and Red Cross is helping the two people who were displaced.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, said Creasy.

Ashleigh Panoo: 559-441-6010, @AshleighPan

