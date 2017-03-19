Celebration to honor Benito Juárez in front of Fresno County Courthouse

Former Mexican president Benito Juárez García will be remembered at 5 p.m. Tuesday in front of his statue at the Fresno County Courthouse.
The Binational Center for the Development of Oaxacan Indiginous Communities will celebrate Juárez’s 211th birthday by remembering his famous phrase, “Among individuals as among nations, respect for the rights of others is peace,” said the center.
The Oaxacan native will be honored with speeches, folkloric dances and a floral wreath presentation. Informational tables will be set up, and a ‘know your rights’ presentation will be given as part of the center’s push for comprehensive immigration reform from the U.S. government.
The Binational Front of Indigenous Organizations, Radio Bilingüe and the Mexican Consulate of Fresno are also part of the celebration.
