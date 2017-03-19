Homeless man in critical condition after he’s found in burning Visalia home

A homeless man sleeping in a Visalia home Sunday morning is in critical condition after the home caught fire.
Battalion Chief Danny Wristen said the man was unconscious in a bedroom when firefighters made their way inside the home on the 1200 block of North Leslie Street.
The department was dispatched to the burning home just after 7 a.m. Someone reported that there may have been someone inside the home.
The man was taken to Kaweah Delta Medical Center and was listed in critical condition.
Damage to the home from the fire is estimated at $50,000.
