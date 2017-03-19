Clovis Community College student crowned Miss Fresno County

There is a new young woman wearing a crown following the 2017 Miss Fresno County Scholarship Pageant.
The new Miss Fresno County is Hannah Huyck, 21, a student at Clovis Community College. She won a $3,000 in scholarship money following her stage performances at the Tower Theatre Saturday night.
Huyck also received a $1,000 wardrobe and will represent Fresno County in June at the Miss California competition held at the William Saroyan Theatre in downtown Fresno.
The first runner-up was Lauren Herring, 21, a Fresno State student who received a $2,000 scholarship. Second runner-up was Lauren Folland, 20, also a student at Fresno State, who received a $1,500 scholarship; and third runner-up was Grace Anne Zantua, 21, a Fresno City College student who received a $1,000 scholarship.
Marie Theurich, the pageant’s executive director, said the pageant provides opportunities for the contestants beyond the stage.
“They learn poise, confidence and the importance of community service,” Theurich said.
Nine contestants ages 17 to 24 competed for Miss Fresno County. Eight contestants ages 13 to 17 competed for Fresno’s Outstanding Teen.
Kara Duran, 16, took home the title of Fresno County’s Outstanding Teen. Duran is a Dinuba High School junior and received a $1,000 scholarship.
First runner-up was Tess MonPere 14, a Clovis High School student; second runner-up was Rachel Nicole Axt, 15, a Fowler High School student.
The contestants were judged in front of a crowd of about 500 people. Judges looked at their performance in the interview, talent, fitness, evening wear and stage question portions of the competition.
Cresencio Rodriguez-Delgado: 559-441-6304, @cres_guez
