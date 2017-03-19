Spring arrives in the Valley Monday, and so will another winter storm

2:23 Clovis West lands in Southern California Regional final Pause

1:30 Adam Munoz's walk-off grand slam lifts Fresno City College

3:13 Concerned farm owners and farmworkers strategize over immigration

0:29 50th World Ag Expo wraps with tractor parade in the rain

1:31 Worn Poverello House warehouse leaks, in need of repairs

1:18 'Ban the box' advocates say it gives ex-convicts a better shot to get hired

0:55 Audra McDonald on singing the works of composer Alan Menken and lyricist Howard Ashman in 'Beauty and the Beast'

1:04 Raiders' Derek Carr earns NFL Honor

2:24 'Sanctuary state' bill draws emotional warnings of police distrust, foreign invasion