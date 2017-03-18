Fresno kids get taste of Monterey Bay on trip organized by police officers

A charter bus packed with about 40 children rode off Saturday morning on a trip to the Monterey Bay Aquarium organized by Fresno police officers.
Sgt. Mike Gebhart said donations for the trip came from officers who spent the day with the kids and also from the Police Activities League fund. The bus was paid for by Google and breakfast was provided by McDonalds, Gebhart said.
Over several months, the police officers paid several visits to the West Fresno Boys and Girls Club, West Fresno Elementary School and the Street Saints from Sunset Community Center in order to establish a relationship with the children.
Gebhart said the trip was filled with time at the beach and visiting the aquarium – many kids said it was their first time. The kids also took walks on Cannery Row, a waterfront street in Monterey.
The kids also got lunch and spent time with chaperones which included officers Fernando Rosario, Chris Clark, Vincent Bantayan, Ignacio Ruiz and Gebhart.
Gebhart said more trips like Saturday’s are planned for 2017. Activities will be announced on the Fresno Police Southwest District Facebook page.
Cresencio Rodriguez-Delgado: 559-441-6304, @cres_guez
