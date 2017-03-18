Power knocked out to more than 3,000 customers in southeast Fresno

More than 3,000 customers in southeast Fresno were without power Saturday afternoon.
Pacific Gas and Electric reported about 3,426 customers lost power in a large area between Belmont and California avenues to the north and south and Maple Avenue and First Street to the east and west.
Another 294 customers without power were also reported in a neighborhood southeast of the intersection of Belmont Avenue and First Street, according to PG&E. The outages were reported just after 3:30 p.m.
Fresno police were at a minor crash at Tulare Avenue and First Street but said that was not related to the outage.
PG&E did not list a cause for the outage on its website, but did estimate power would be restored by 6:45 p.m.
Cresencio Rodriguez-Delgado: 559-441-6304, @cres_guez
