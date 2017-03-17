One man dead, two injured in fatal collision in southeast Fresno

One man died and two people were injured Friday in a collision in southeast Fresno, police Lt. Joe Gomez said.
At 3:22 p.m., officers were dispatched to Chestnut and Nevada avenues where they discovered that a Ford Mustang, Ford Expedition and Honda CRV had collided.
The 58-year-old man who drove the Mustang died at 3:45 p.m. after being sent to Community Regional Medical Center for life-threatening injuries, Gomez said. The other victims were also sent to the medical center for treatment of their injuries.
Gomez said the 58-year-old female passenger in the Expedition suffered a possible broken ankle and facial trauma, and the 34-year-old woman who drove the CRV was found unconscious and was in serious condition.
The Mustang was traveling south on Chestnut Avenue when the driver swerved from his lane as he approached Nevada. The Mustang crossed over Chestnut and collided with the other vehicles.
The collision was under investigation. Drugs or alcohol were not a factor, Gomez said.
Chueyee Yang: 559-441-6447, @chueyee15
