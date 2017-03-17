Clinton Avenue overpass at Highway 99 will be closed for six months

The state Department of Transportation will hold an open house Tuesday to provide information to the public on the upcoming six-month closure of the Clinton Avenue overpass over Highway 99 in Fresno.
Caltrans reports that the overpass is being closed to accommodate work on a project to realign Highway 99 between Ashlan and Clinton avenues to make room for new high-speed rail tracks between the freeway and the nearby Union Pacific Railroad freight tracks. The two-mile stretch of the highway is being shifted westward by about 100 feet. The closure is expected to begin in the first week of April, depending on weather.
The open house is from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Verdi Club, 2532 N. Marks Ave. in Fresno. It will be a drop-in event to visit with Caltrans engineers and construction staff, who will have displays, maps and other information to explain the project to local residents and businesses.
