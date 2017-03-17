Third graders find out where their food REALLY comes from

More than 4,000 Fresno County third-grade students, teachers and chaperones visited the Big Fresno Fair on Friday to learn where their food comes from – before it shows up on store shelves, that is.
But it wasn’t just about sampling milk and raisins. Students got to see milking machines attached to cows’ udders, pet a rooster, practice their roping skills, plant lettuce and climb aboard really big tractors.
The 12th annual Food and Nutrition Day, co-sponsored by the Big Fresno Fair and Fresno County Farm Bureau, gave the students from 38 different schools in 15 districts the chance to learn about how their food is grown, the importance of eating healthy foods and the many different jobs that are available in agriculture. See more at www.fresnobee.com/local
