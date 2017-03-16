Toddler dies after grandfather runs over her with truck

An 18-month-old toddler was accidentally killed Thursday in rural Fresno County after her grandfather accidentally ran over her with a truck, the California Highway Patrol said.
CHP officer Justin Montooth said the accident took place shortly after 2:30 p.m. in the driveway of a home just east of Caruthers near Walnut and Nebraska avenues. Montooth said the grandfather, who has not been identified, was in a Toyota Tundra truck when the accident happened.
The girl was being transported by fire truck to Community Regional Medical Center but died en route at 3:15 p.m. Montooth said.
