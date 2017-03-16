Fresno woman awarded $1.68 million in age-discrimination suit against Bank of the West

A jury in Fresno County Superior Court awarded $1.68 million to a former Bank of the West manager Thursday after she successfully proved the company fired her due to her age.
Barbara Barkley was 61 years old when Bank of the West terminated her at the beginning of 2014. She claimed a new branch manager fired her because he hoped to replace her with a younger, prettier assistant manager. Barkley also contended her new boss retaliated against her after she filed a harassment claim against him with the company’s human resources department.
Bank of the West argued Barkley was fired due to various violations of company policy. The case went the jury after the two sides rested Tuesday afternoon.
“They put up a lot of BS about her,” Barkley’s attorney, Stephen Cornwell, said after the verdict was reached in the civil case.
Cornwell said he was satisfied with the judgment, thanking the jury for working through the more than 250 exhibits submitted as evidence by both sides in the case.
“She should have been transferred to another branch,” Cornwell said. “She would have lived out her career. Instead, (Bank of the West) chose to ruin Barbara’s career and scar her personally.”
The damages are meant to compensate Barkley for both the lost wages she would have earned if she had continued working and any emotional harm she suffered due to her removal.
