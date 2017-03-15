National parks to provide free entrance days throughout the year

Yosemite, Sequoia and Kings Canyon national parks will provide eight days where entrance will be free, the National Park Service has announced.
Free days are:
- April 15 to 16 and April 22 to 23 for National Park Week weekends
- August 25 for National Park Service birthday
- September 30 for National Public Lands Day
- November 11 to 12 for Veterans Day weekend
Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks will have additional free entrance on:
- June 3 for National Trails Day
- August 12 for A Day Honoring Buffalo Soldiers
- December 10 for Celebration of the General Grant Tree: Nation’s Christmas Tree
Chueyee Yang: 559-441-6447, @chueyee15
