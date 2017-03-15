Local

March 15, 2017 9:46 PM

National parks to provide free entrance days throughout the year

By Chueyee Yang

cyang@fresnobee.com

Yosemite, Sequoia and Kings Canyon national parks will provide eight days where entrance will be free, the National Park Service has announced.

Free days are:

  • April 15 to 16 and April 22 to 23 for National Park Week weekends
  • August 25 for National Park Service birthday
  • September 30 for National Public Lands Day
  • November 11 to 12 for Veterans Day weekend

Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks will have additional free entrance on:

  • June 3 for National Trails Day
  • August 12 for A Day Honoring Buffalo Soldiers
  • December 10 for Celebration of the General Grant Tree: Nation’s Christmas Tree

Chueyee Yang: 559-441-6447, @chueyee15

Related content

Local

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Clovis 12-year-old wins Fresno County Spell-Off for third year in a row

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos