March 15, 2017 6:49 PM

AAA to provide free rides for impaired drivers on St. Patrick’s Day

By Chueyee Yang

Aiming to promote staying safe on St. Patrick’s Day, AAA Northern California will be providing Tipsy Tow service to the public for free from Friday to Saturday.

The service will provide drivers who are impaired with a ride home as well as a tow for their vehicles. If there are additional passengers with the driver, the passengers will be taken to the driver’s home.

In order to request a Tipsy Tow, call 1-800-222-4357 and provide the driver’s name, address, phone number, vehicle information and the location.

The service will be available starting at 6 p.m. Friday and ends at 6 a.m. Saturday.

