Sanger man wins $1 million with Lottery Scratchers game

Sanger resident Richard Torres has claimed a $1 million top prize on California Lottery’s most popular Scratchers ticket game, Million Dollar Multiplier.
The store that sold the $1 million ticket, Amigos Market #2, is at 2005 Jensen Ave. in Sanger. The store is getting a $5,000 bonus from the lottery for selling the ticket.
The Million Dollar Multiplier Scratchers game is part of the lottery’s effort to give out more prizes and earn more money for California public schools.
Torres asked California Lottery officials to shield him from media queries.
