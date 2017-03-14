Kids Day donations break through goal with record tally

The final tally is in – and Kids Day 2017 raised a record $628,611 in donations for Valley Children’s Hospital.
With the help of thousands of volunteers, the 30th annual fundraiser on March 7 beat the former high set last year of $600,000.
Valley Childern’s Hospital had set a goal of raising $625,000 this year.
Volunteers in Fresno, Tulare, Madera, Kings, Merced and Mariposa counties put on orange aprons to hawk special editions of The Bee to passing motorists to raise money for the hospital. Some wore costumes, others danced – anything to gain a donation.
Prior to this year, the fundraiser co-sponsored by The Bee and ABC30 had raised almost $8 million over the past three decades.
Andrea Figueroa Briseño
