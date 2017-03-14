Merged Susan G. Komen affiliate adding Madera, Kings, Merced, Tulare counties

Susan G. Komen Sacramento Valley and Komen Central Valley are merging to serve people in nine new counties, including those of Madera, Kings, Merced and Tulare.
“We knew there was a huge need in the Central Valley, said Kelly MacMillan, executive director. “By consolidating staffs and services now we can reach that entire Central Valley, which I’m very excited about.”
Under the new organization – Susan G. Komen Northern and Central California – 29 counties will be served by the breast cancer nonprofit affiliate.
An office in Sacramento and another in Fresno will be staffed full time to serve the community and for the annual Race for the Cure events.
By consolidating staffs and services now we can reach that entire Central Valley, which I’m very excited about.
Kelly MacMillan, executive director Susan G. Komen Northern and Central California
Komen Northern and Central California will be led by a 15-member board of directors from both Sacramento and the Central Valley. Board President Jazz Sidhu of Fresno will lead the board. Sharon Johnson from Fresno will serve as director of grants and mission.
Susan G. Komen nationwide has announced a goal of reducing the current number of breast cancer death in the United States by 50 percent by 2026. The organization said it is focusing on investments in research for new early detection methods, treatments for aggressive and metastatic breast cancer and is addressing disparities in access and timely use of breast cancer care.
The need in the Central Valley is for early detection, MacMillan said. Komen Northern and Central California is looking to provide mobile mammography in the central San Joaquin Valley, she said.
The annual Central Valley and Sacramento Valley races have raised nearly $22 million for breast cancer research and community programs.
“When we raise money at the Race for the Cure, that money goes back into the community for services for the under-insured and the uninsured,” MacMillan said.
The new counties being served in addition to Kings, Madera, Merced and Tulare: Mariposa, Alpine, Inyo, Lassen, Mono. Counties that will continue to be served are Fresno, Amador, Butte, Calaveras, Colusa, El Dorado, Glenn, Nevada, Placer, Plumas, Sacramento, San Joaquin, Sierra, Solano, Stanislaus, Sutter, Tehama, Tuolumne, Yolo and Yuba.
Barbara Anderson: 559-441-6310, @beehealthwriter
Comments