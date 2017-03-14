$750,000 winning lottery ticket sold in Visalia

A man who bought a lottery ticket in Visalia has won $750,000, the California Lottery said Tuesday.
Hector Pasillas, whose hometown was not made public, bought a $10 Mystery Crossword scratchers ticket at the 7-Eleven store at Court Street and West Walnut Avenue.
Although purchased in Visalia, the winning ticket was claimed at the Santa Ana office of the California Lottery. It’s the top prize in the game.
I feel kind of weird. I’m rich!
Hector Pasillas, lottery winner
“A lot of stuff has crossed our mind, but first we want to buy a house,” Pasillas reportedly told lottery officials. “I feel kind of weird. I’m rich!”
“Pasillas told us that he scratched the ticket while sitting in his car,” the lottery said in a statement. “He initially only saw seven words, so he thought he won $200. That was until he walked back into the store to have the clerk scan the ticket.”
He goes to the store often so he knows the clerk by name, and when the clerk scanned the ticket, he told him the good news, the lottery said.
Pasillas did not play the lottery often, but started buying Mystery Crossword scratchers after his father won $1,000 on the game six months ago, lottery said.
Lewis Griswold: 559-441-6104, @fb_LewGriswold
Comments