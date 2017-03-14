Verizon store, coin dealer struck by burglars overnight

Police have detained two people in connection with a pair of early morning burglaries in northeast Fresno.
Lt. Joe Gomez said the crimes took place Tuesday at a Verizon store in the 900 block of East Champlain Drive and at a coin store. The suspects reportedly used power tools to break into the businesses.
At the Verizon store, tablets and other electronic equipment were taken. Gomez said the suspects fled in a stolen Toyota, which crashed while trying to elude officers.
Police later found two men near Pontiac Way and Ninth Street, where they were taken into custody. They have not been charged because officers need to confirm they were the burglars, Gomez said.
Jim Guy: 559-441-6339, @jimguy27
