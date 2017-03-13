Local

March 13, 2017 6:03 PM

High school student arrested for alleged robbery of middle schooler

Fresno Bee Staff

A 14-year-old boy was arrested Monday for allegedly robbing a middle school student on the street, Visalia police said.

Just before noon, the youth services officer for Divisadero Middle School was contacted about a robbery that happened that morning.

A 12-year-old boy said he was approached in the area of Encina Street south of Cypress Avenue by an older boy who brandished a knife, took property and fled. Some of the property was recovered.

The suspect was identified and taken into custody at Mt. Whitney High School without incident, police said.

He was booked into the Tulare County Juvenile Detention Facility on suspicion of robbery and possession of a knife on campus. No injuries were reported.

