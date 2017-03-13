Local

March 13, 2017 4:49 PM

Fire displaces 11 people from Hanford home

By Andrea Figueroa Briseño

Eleven people were displaced Sunday night after a home in Hanford burned.

About 17 firefighters responded to the fire on Shasta Drive near Ivy Street just after 7 p.m. Most of the damage was confined to one bedroom, but there was smoke and heat damage throughout the home, said Hanford Fire Chief Christopher Ekk. Authorities remained on scene overnight and reported additional smoldering Monday morning.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Andrea Figueroa Briseño: 559-441-6074, @_AndreaBriseno

