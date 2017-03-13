Going up to get green: High-voltage towers to be repainted with non-lead paint

1:14 Sushi restaurant owner sorry for Facebook post about Hispanic diners Pause

2:09 Tranquillity couple on possible levee break: 'Meteorite was more likely than a flood'

5:09 Talk to your doctor about your sexual health

3:49 Worms found in a package of fish at Fresno Costco

0:44 Elephant gets tusk repair at Fresno Chaffee Zoo

1:35 What are Yosemite must-sees?

0:48 CHP officer gives details about chain-reaction crash on Highway 198

1:36 Student volunteers selling papers for Kids Day

0:48 Clovis smoker Brandon Spain on California's $2-per-pack cigarette tax