March 13, 2017 1:22 PM

Toddlers returned to family after they were found running near busy Fresno Street

By Jim Guy

jguy@fresnobee.com

Fresno police returned two toddlers to their uncle Monday morning after the pair were spotted running near Shaw Avenue and Fourth Street.

Lt. Joe Gomez said a citizen called police after seeing the girls, 2 and 3 years old, unaccompanied by an adult. As officers arrived, a 30-year-old man arrived and said he was their uncle. The childrens’ grandmother also arrived and said the children left the family’s apartment on nearby Sierra Madre Avenue while the grandmother was taking older children to school. Child Protective Service evaluated the situation, but decided not to file charges.

Jim Guy: 559-441-6339, @jimguy27

