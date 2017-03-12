Large pothole on Highway 99 causes about 20 vehicles to pull over

About 20 vehicles pulled over on southbound Highway 99 near Shaw Avenue after hitting a large pothole on the highway’s fast lane Sunday afternoon.
Up to half a mile of the fast lane on southbound Highway 99, between Shaw and Ashlan avenues, was closed at 6:52 p.m. until Caltrans arrived, the California Highway Patrol reported. One driver said the pothole scared her mother, who was a passenger in the vehicle, so badly that she almost had a heart attack, according to the CHP. She asked for medical treatment.
No traffic collisions were reported. No other information was immediately available.
Andrea Figueroa Briseño: 559-441-6074, @_AndreaBriseno
