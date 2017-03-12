Visalia man ejected from Acura in Saturday night rollover

A Visalia man was in critical condition Saturday night after he lost control of the car he was driving and rolled in a city street.
Police Sgt. James Andrews said the accident happened just before 8:45 p.m. on Riggin Avenue west of Shirk Street in northweste Visalia. Christian Castaneda, 30, was eastbound on Riggin in a 2001 silver Acura when he lost control. Castaneda was ejected from the car. He was airlifted to Community Regional Medical Center in Fresno.
Andrews said the crash remains under investigation.
