Visalia man ejected from Acura in Saturday night rollover

2:09 Tranquillity couple on possible levee break: 'Meteorite was more likely than a flood' Pause

1:25 Tranquillity woman keeping suitcases out, just in case of levee break

2:22 Over 4,500 kids descend on Fresno State for Annual Peach Blossom Festival

0:44 Elephant gets tusk repair at Fresno Chaffee Zoo

3:49 Worms found in a package of fish at Fresno Costco

0:35 Part of Santa Rosa Creek Road near Cambria falls into raging waters

0:48 Clovis smoker Brandon Spain on California's $2-per-pack cigarette tax

2:10 JePahl White says living in West Fresno created serious health issues for him and his family

0:59 Washout closes State Route 41 south of Yosemite National Park