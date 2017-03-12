Highway 41 into Yosemite expected to reopen Sunday for one-way traffic

The southern entrance to Yosemite National Park is scheduled to reopen Sunday for one-way traffic, Caltrans said.
Highway 41 just south of Yosemite National Park has been closed since Feb. 21 eight-tenths of a mile south of Yosemite at Summerdale Campground.
The road began to collapse after being eroded by water, said officials. The erosion was noticed on Feb. 9, and buses and heavy vehicles were banned from the route on Feb. 14.
As the road began to shift even more, the roadway was closed to all traffic on Feb. 21.
Comments