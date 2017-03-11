No major injuries after truck catches fire in Clovis crash

0:36 Fresno police use Taser to subdue suspected home intruder Pause

3:49 Worms found in a package of fish at Fresno Costco

2:45 Watch sea otters (and their pups) play, spin and swim near Morro Bay

1:02 Boxing knockouts at Tachi Palace Hotel & Casino

0:44 Elephant gets tusk repair at Fresno Chaffee Zoo

2:10 JePahl White says living in West Fresno created serious health issues for him and his family

1:22 Brianna Reynolds saw her rent rise by 47 percent

2:12 Fresno State basketball ready to repeat at Mountain West Tournament

1:36 Clovis West defeats Troy 68-61, advances to SoCal Open Division semifinals