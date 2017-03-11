No major injuries after truck catches fire in Clovis crash

The smell of burnt rubber filled a section of Willow Avenue, north of Herndon Avenue, in Clovis on Saturday afternoon after a two-vehicle crash ended with one catching fire.
Three people were taken to Community Regional Medical Center after complaining of pain. Officers with the Clovis Police Department said the three people were riding in the same vehicle, a Ford Edge. Two were approximately in their 50s and one was 20-something years old, and the three were possibly related, police added.
The Ford Edge was involved in the crash with a Chevy truck, which was blackened from the top and heavily damaged from the collision.
The accident was reported just after 5:30 p.m. Police closed northbound Willow Avenue at Spruce Avenue as tow trucks cleared the road of the vehicles and fluids.
About 6:30 p.m., the lanes were reopened to traffic. There were no major injuries, police said. Only one person occupied the Chevy truck but that person’s condition was unknown.
Cresencio Rodriguez-Delgado: 559-441-6304, @cres_guez
