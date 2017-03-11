CHP: Driver fell asleep at the wheel, crashed head-on and killed a man

A Tulare man died early Saturday morning in a crash north of Kettleman City after another driver allegedly fell asleep and then smashed head-on into his vehicle, the California High Patrol said.
The victim, 58, suffered blunt force trauma and died at the scene after a 36-year-old Fresno man struck into his vehicle, the CHP said.
The Tulare man was driving south on Highway 41, just north of Quail Avenue, when the Fresno man, who was driving north on Highway 41, drifted directly onto his path, the CHP said.
The CHP said the Fresno man was driving a 2016 Isuzu. The Tulare man was driving a 1996 GMC. The names of the men were not released Saturday by the CHP, pending notification of family members.
The accident was reported around 5:30 a.m. The CHP reported light fog was in the area. The Fresno man was transported to Community Regional Medical Center for a broken leg. The Tulare man was taken to the Kings County Coroner’s Office.
The CHP is investigating the accident and said it was unknown if alcohol or drugs were a factor in the crash.
Cresencio Rodriguez-Delgado: 559-441-6304, @cres_guez
