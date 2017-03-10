Highway 41, closed for road repair just outside Yosemite, may open next week

Highway 41 just south of Yosemite National Park remains closed until at least next Wednesday for road work, according to Caltrans.
Since Feb. 21, the highway has been closed eight-tenths of a mile south of Yosemite at Summerdale Campground.
The road began to collapse after being eroded by water, said officials. The erosion was noticed on Feb. 9, and buses and heavy vehicles were banned from the route on Feb. 14.
As the road began to shift even more, the roadway was closed to all traffic on Feb. 21.
